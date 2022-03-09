BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic comes up short at home in the girls PIAA 5A opening round, Greencastle besting the Golden Hawks, 46-42.
Becahi found themselves down by two late in the game, a steal by Greencastle doubled the lead in the final minute, and they would put it away at the line. CiCi Hernandez and Stephanie Donato each finished with eight for the Golden Hawks.
Regional Girls 4A/5A Scores:
5A
Bangor 40 - Pittston Area 39, the Slaters play Gettysburg on Saturday.
4A
Jim Thorpe 48 - Freire Charter 23, set to play winner of Berks Catholic/Lake Lehman on Saturday.
Central Catholic 36 - Milton 14, the Vikettes play Lansdale Catholic on Saturday.
Scranton Prep 65 - North Schuylkill 52