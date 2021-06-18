ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bash at the Beach day two, several teams moving themselves further along in the winners bracket.
Bethlehem Catholic one of those teams advancing within the tournament. The Golden Hawks taking down Berks Catholic in a close one, 51-49.
The Golden Hawks held a three point lead at the half, in second half the Saints would keep it close. Edixon Gomez would continue to pace the Golden Hawks in the second half, finishing with a game high 30 points en route to the win.
Another EPC team moving on in the winners bracket, Emmaus pushing past Easton 63-49. Ryan Diehl led all Green Hornets with 19 points in the win.
The Red Rovers leading scorer Richie Vaquero finished with 21 points, and helped the Red Rovers keep pace until the final quarter when the Green Hornets began to pull away.
In a Colonial League matchup, Notre Dame cruised past Salisbury with a 52-25 win. The Crusaders were led by Sean Howlett, who finished the game with 15 points.
The Falcons had 16 points in the first half, and were held to only nine in the second by a stingy Crusaders defense.