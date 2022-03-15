PIAA 4A/1A boys basketball quarterfinals 03.15.22

PIAA boys quarterfinals tipping off on Tuesday night, Bethlehem Catholic in 4A and Nativity in the 1A brackets, looking to keep their seasons alive.

The Golden Hawks march toward a PIAA title coming to an end against the Philadelphia Catholic League powerhouse,  Neumann-Goretti, 53-42.

After a closely contested first half, Neumann-Goretti ranaway with this one in the second half. Edixon Gomez led the Golden Hawks with 15 points in the effort.

Dallas awaits Neumann-Goretti in the semifinals.

PIAA 1A quarterfinals, Nativity rolling past Mount Calvary Christian on their way to the semifinals, 80-58. 

The Hilltoppers came out on fire in this one, leading 27-8 after the first quarter of play. They would lead by 19 at the half and continue to roll from there. 

The Hilltoppers led by Marquis Ratcliff who had a game-high 33 points, Jack Miller finishing with 18 points in the win. They will face St. John Neumann on Friday in the semifinals.