PIAA boys quarterfinals tipping off on Tuesday night, Bethlehem Catholic in 4A and Nativity in the 1A brackets, looking to keep their seasons alive.
The Golden Hawks march toward a PIAA title coming to an end against the Philadelphia Catholic League powerhouse, Neumann-Goretti, 53-42.
After a closely contested first half, Neumann-Goretti ranaway with this one in the second half. Edixon Gomez led the Golden Hawks with 15 points in the effort.
Dallas awaits Neumann-Goretti in the semifinals.
PIAA 1A quarterfinals, Nativity rolling past Mount Calvary Christian on their way to the semifinals, 80-58.
The Hilltoppers came out on fire in this one, leading 27-8 after the first quarter of play. They would lead by 19 at the half and continue to roll from there.
The Hilltoppers led by Marquis Ratcliff who had a game-high 33 points, Jack Miller finishing with 18 points in the win. They will face St. John Neumann on Friday in the semifinals.