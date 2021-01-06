BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic football team has a new, familiar, face leading the program in 2021 and beyond. Kyle Haas will be leaving Northampton to become the Golden Hawks head coach.
In 2016 Haas was given the interim title and led the Golden Hawks to an 11-4 record and a District XI-4A title. Following that successful season, Haas went on to become the head coach at Northampton due to his current predecessor Joe Henrich coming back.
Henrich recently stepped away from the Golden Hawks program in December, opening the door once more for Haas. Prior to leading the K-Kids program to a 19-10 record over three seasons, Haas made a brief stop at Moravian College for one season as an assistant.
Becahi Athletic Director Chris Domyan was pleased to announce the new hire, and reunion with Haas, “It is a blessing to have Coach Haas return to Bethlehem Catholic and lead our football program.”
Domyan continued to speak about what Haas has, and will bring to the program moving forward in a release from the school, “In 2016, as interim head coach, he electrified the football team and our entire school community with one of the best seasons in recent history. He is a passionate and inspiring leader who will connect with the players immediately.”