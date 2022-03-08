The PIAA basketball tournament tipping off around the state on Tuesday night. Locally in the 4A field, Bethlehem Catholic and Wilson took to the court in the boys field. The Golden Hawks continuing their season, while the Warriors came up short.
Becahi found themselves in an early hole, down double-digits, but would come back strong in the second quarter and take off from there for the 62-48 win over South Philadelphia.
Edixon Gomez had a game-high 20 points in the win for the Golden Hawks. They outscored South Philly 18-8 in the final quarter. Lewisburg awaits Becahi on Friday.
Elsewhere in 4A, Wilson got close but couldn't close it out down the stretch falling to Cardinal O'Hara, 54-46.
The Warriors got within two late in the fourth, but couldn't close the gap anymore than that. They shot just 4-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth.
Hunter Johnson and Na'Shawn Jones tied for a game-high with 16 points. Wilson ends the season as Colonial League champs and District runner-ups.
Scores from other local teams in action on Tuesday night:
4A BOYS:
West Philadelphia def. ACCHS, 59-58
5A BOYS:
Marple-Newtown def. Pottsville, 53-43
East Stroudsburg South def. North Pocono, 47-44