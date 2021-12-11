EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame, the hosts, taking on Bethlehem Catholic in the Jeff Dailey Memorial Tip-Off Classic title game. The Golden Hawks edging out the hosts with a 68-66 win.
A back and forth game all afternoon, with plenty of lead changes. The Golden Hawks were able to pick up the narrow win.
Edixon Gomez tied for a game high 23 points, none bigger than a late corner three. Gomez was tied with the Crusaders, Brendan Boyle for the game high in points.
The Golden Hawks top scorer in the title game was named tournament MVP following the win.