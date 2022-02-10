HERSHEY, Pa. - The nightcap on day one of the PIAA wrestling tournament, the 3A duals kicking off. Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth advancing, Quakertown falling into the consolation bracket.
The Golden Hawks rolled past Canon McMillan out of District VII, 51-12.
Becahi grabbed an early 6-3 lead after the second bout, Elijah Thompson getting the pin at 285. They would push that lead to 33-6 with another pin at 138, Tyler Kasak getting it done in 55 seconds.
The Golden Hawks will take on Connellsville in the quarterfinals.
Another EPC power, Nazareth also dominating in their round of 16 dual over Abington, 53-14.
The Blue Eagles grabbing an early lead and never looking back, Sonny Sasso and Tahir Perkins getting pins in both their bouts to help the cause. Nazareth will take on Williamsport out of District IV in the quarters.
Quakertown less fortunate in their round of 16 dual, falling on a walk-off pin to Mifflin County, 31-27.
The Panthers grabbed an early 24-10 lead following a pin at 138 by Gavin Carroll. They would concede two pins to allow the Huskies to get right back in.
At 189, with a two point lead, the Huskies at the walk-off pin. Quakertown falls to the consolation bracket.