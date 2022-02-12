HERSHEY, Pa. - PIAA 3A wrestling semifinals going down on Friday night. An all EPC final on the horizon.
Bethlehem Catholic steam rolling more competition, with a 46-12 win over Greater Latrobe.
Two tough bouts for the Golden Hawks at 172 and 160, but both Luke Thomas and Landon Muth would win by decision by scoring seven points.
The other semifinal, Nazareth handling Waynesburg, 38-17 to advance to the final.
Lightweights making light work of the competition for the Blue Eagles. Dominic Rizzoto getting the pin in the 106 lb bout, and Tahir Parkins earning a decision at 113.
The Golden Hawks and Blue Eagles will meet at 1:00 PM on Saturday afternoon.