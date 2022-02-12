The EPC basketball tournament getting underway in both the boys and girls side on Friday night. All teams setting their sights on a chance to get to the PPL Center.
The 'Holy War' renewed at Rockne Hall, Bethlehem Catholic getting the better of their rivals, 34-28.
The Golden Hawks were led by Keyara Walters with 10 points in the win over the Vikettes.
Elsewhere, rivals Northampton and Nazareth going at in another quarterfinal. The Konkrete Kids getting the win, 43-30 to move on in the tournament.
The K-kids were led by the games leading scorer, Grace Lesko, who finished with 13 points. Taylor Kranzley was close behind with nine points in the win.
The EPC semifinals will be held early next week at the PPL Center.