ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The EPC girls final four tipped off at the PPL Center on Tuesday night. Bethlehem Catholic and Northampton setting themselves up for a title game showdown.
Game two, the Golden Hawks handed Easton their first loss of the season, 45-40.
The Golden Hawks were paced by Keyara Walters, who finished with 16 points in the win. Evalyse Cole also had 16 for the Red Rovers to tie the game-high.
In semifinal number one, the Konkrete Kids held off Parkland for the 52-42 win.
Grace Lesko leading the way offensively for the K-Kids in the win with 13 points, Devyn Demchak was close behind adding 12 points.
The final tips off at 6PM on Thursday from the PPL Center.