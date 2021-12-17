BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic boys basketball team is off to a undefeated start, 3-0 in the early going of the season.
The Golden Hawks hit the road on Friday night, a little banged up, against their rivals, Allentown Central Catholic. The Vikings are also sitting at 3-0 with the Holy War on deck.
For Becahi this season has started off with the Dailey tournament title and a win over Freedom.
Friday's night contest, circled on the calendar every season for Scott McClary and his squad. Unfortunately, they won't be at full strength for this meeting, but there is no doubt about their chances ahead of tipoff.