BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The District XI wrestling championships were held on Saturday. Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame takingh home district gold.
In 3A, the Golden Hawks took home District gold with s 32-22 win over Nazareth. They held off the Blue Eagles by winning six of seven matches in the midst of the dual.
Becahi will wrestle the winner of District III No.3 and District VII No. 4 on Tuesday.
At the 2A level, Notre Dame and Saucon Valley met again. The Crusaders rolled to a 50-5 win over the Panthers.
The Crusaders won 11 of the 13 matches in the championship dual. Notre Dame will wrestle the winner between District VI No.2 and District X No.3 on Tuesday.