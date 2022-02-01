Regular season winding down across the Lehigh Valley, in the EPC crucial matchups taking place on Tuesday night. Bethlehem Catholic and Parkland picking up wins.
In the Christmas City, the Golden Hawks and Liberty renewing their rivalry. Becahi would hold on for the win down the stretch, 55-51.
The Golden Hawks held an 11 point lead after the first quarter before the Hurricanes came storming back going into halftime only down two. Josh Farrell playing a role in the Liberty comeback, finishing with a team high 14 points.
Ryan Glassmacher led the way for the Golden Hawks with 18, they win their fifth straight and improve to 17-3. Liberty falls to 9-10, but their District tournament hopes are alive.
Two teams on win streaks, Parkland and Northampton, only one streak remaining alive at the end of the night. The Trojans picking up their seventh in a row while snapping the Konkrete Kids nine-game streak, 57-51.
The Trojans Will Meeker and the K-Kids Isaac Harris going shot for shot throughout the game. Meeker finishing with a game high 24 points in the win, Harris would finish with 22 points.
Parkland takes over the top spot in District XI-6A at 14-5. Northampton takes a step back to 13-5.