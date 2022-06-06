ALLENTOWN - It was a District 11 softball doubleheader sweep at Patriot's Park on Monday as both Bethlehem Catholic and Southern Lehigh won opening round games in the PIAA playoffs.
In the Class 4A contest, the Golden Hawks used a big sixth inning to rally past Archbishop Ryan for a 10-5 victory. Down 5-1 entering the frame, Bethlehem Catholic kept getting runners on base and chipping away until they had tied the game at 5-5.
The Golden Hawks weren't done yet, however, as Hailey Pyle delivered a grand slam to complete the comeback. Bethlehem Catholic will face District 1 champion Villa Joseph Marie on Thursday.
The Spartans led wire-to-wire in a 5-2 victory over Shippensburg in a Class 5A matchup. Hannah Bausher put the District 11 champions in front with a well-executed bunt in the first inning to score Morgan Benner.
Southern Lehigh scored two more times in the third and an insurance run in the fifth to move into the quarterfinal round where they will face District 7 runner-up Penn-Trafford.