BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic rising senior wrestler Matt Mayer committed to Duke on Monday. The Golden Hawk announced his decision on Twitter.
I’m very humbled and proud to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Duke University. I’d like to thank my coaches, family, teammates, and everyone who helped along the way. #Godevils pic.twitter.com/Kpcp5iMEgl— Matt (@MattMayer1) June 16, 2020
Mayer has earned several PIAA medals during his high school career so far. He is expected to be a big part of Bethlehem Catholic's line-up next season.