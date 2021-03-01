The Berks County basketball season awards and all-star teams were announced on Monday. The coaches voted for these honors.
Wilson's Stevie Mitchell was named boys' basketball player of the year while Wyomissing's Lily Seyfert won the girls' basketball player of the year honor.
Wilson head coach Matt Coldren was named the boys' basketball coach of the year. Berks Catholic's Bob Birmingham was named the girls' basketball coach of the year.
