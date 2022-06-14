PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The annual Carpenters Cup taking to the diamonds at FDR Park in South Philadelphia this week. For Berks County, it was a short lived trip this year, falling to Delaware South, 5-1.
Delaware South would keep Berks off the board until the ninth inning, racking up five runs of their own in that time.
A 1-0 lead through two innings would get opened up to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. South, not done adding one run each in the sixth and eighth innings.
Isaiah Parido drove in Berks lone run of the game, a double in the top of the ninth to avoid the shutout. His double, one of three hits for the team on the day.