READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic punched their ticket to the PIAA District III Class 4A Boys basketball final on Thursday with a wire-to-wire 58-46 win Monday over Littlestown at the Lloyd Wolf Gymnasium.
The Saints went on a 15-4 run in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead at halftime. J.J. Jordan led Berks Catholic with 21 points and Ryan Koch added 16.
The Saints will meet Middletown at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Hershey's Giant Center. The Blue Raiders advanced with a 63-46 win over Trinity.