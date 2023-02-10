HERSHEY, Pa. - Berks Catholic is moving on in the PIAA Class 2A team wrestling tournament following a 30-19 victory over District 9 champ Brookville on Friday at the Giant Center.
After falling behind 13-3, the Saints rallied to tie on a major decision by Brayden Hartranft at 114 and then took a lead they would not relinquish on a fall at 121 by Gunnar Maciejewski.
Berks Catholic will face District 1 champion Faith Christian in the semifinals.
BERKS CATHOLIC 30, BROOKVILLE 19
160: Coyha Brown (B) md. Ricardo Tinoco 15-4
172: Easton Belfiore (B) d. Gabe Davis 7-5
189: Gavin Hannah (B) d. Timothy Saylor 4-2
215: Brody Kline (BC) d. Jackson Zimmerman 4-2 s.v.
285: Baily Miller (B) d. Owen Reber 1-0
107: Christopher Smith (BC) won by forfeit
114: Brayden Hartranft (BC) md. Jared Popson 10-1
121: Gunnar Maciejewski (BC) p. Antonio Thornton 0:48
127: Cole Householder (B) d. Noah Rosa 5-0
133: Marvin Armistead (BC) d. Brecken Cieleski 2-1
139: Anthony Ceriani (B) d. Nathan Moschak 6-4 s.v.
145: John Maurer (BC) d. Burke Fleming 6-3
152: Carmine Lenzi (BC) p. Kolton Griffin 1:50
* Berks Catholic lost a team point at 145 for unsportsmanlike conduct.