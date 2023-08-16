READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic ended its 2022 campaign with a win over Pine Grove in the Eastern Conference 3A Final. The Saints going through the motions a bit starting 0-4 before making its run to end the year.
While making the playoffs is a positive, for this group of Saints players, they're using it as motivation to get back into the District III playoffs.
This group asked head coach Rick Keeley to get going on the offseason program right away. Hitting the weight room helping to build toughness and chemistry off the field. One of the leaders heading into 2023, Joey Polinsky seeing that offseason program pay off,
"We've been in the weight room, getting stronger, getting more athletic, every day, really what's been a major difference in our practices this year is the physicality, going live when we can."
The Saints have one more scrimmage on Saturday before prep begins for opening week.