PIAA tournament action tipping off for Berks County teams on Tuesday night. Berks Catholic and Exeter both having their seasons cut short in the opening round.
The 4A tournament tipping off at home for the Saints, they fall into a deep hole early on but made a huge run in the third quarter to get back into it. Their comeback would come up short to Archbishop Carroll, 68-61.
Jayjay Jordan finished with 21 points for the Saints, Ryan Koch closely behind with 18 in the effort.
On the road in Chester, the Exeter Eagles gave it all they had in a 61-52 loss to the Clippers.
The Clippers only held a one point lead after three quarters of play. The Eagles would tie things up in the fourth, but it was short lived, the Clippers would break the tie and pull away from there.
Anthony Caccese led the way for the Eagles with 16 points in the effort.