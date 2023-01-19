READING, Pa. - Berks county basketball hitting the court on Thursday night. Berks Catholic and Oley Valley picking up big wins to improve upon their league records.
The Saints picking up a big win at home over Wilson West Lawn, 49-44.
After a 12-0 run to start the game for the Bulldogs, the Saints began to mount their comeback trailing by just two at the halftime break. The Saints and Bulldogs going back and forth in the second half.
Fourth quarter, the Mckoy brothers helping push the Saints to the win. Josh Mckoy finishing with 10, his brother Kingston with six. Jay Jay Jordan would led the Saints with 14.
Berks Catholic improves to 14-1 overall, 7-1 in league play. Wilson WL takes a step back 1t 12-4, 5-2.
Elsewhere, the Lynx with a cross-divisional win over Schuylkill Valley, 47-43.
Taking an eight point lead into the half, the Panthers would overcome that in the third to grab a, 35-30 lead heading into the fourth. Down the stretch in the final quarter of play, it came down to free throws, David Turchi hitting several for the win.
Turchi finished with a game-high 17 points for the Lynx, Chase Rubendall adding seven in the win.
Oley Valley sits at 12-4 overall, 6-1 in league play the leaders in Berks IV. Schuylkill Valley suffers just its second league loss, they're 11-4 overall, 5-2 in league play which is second in Berks III.