In the Berks County girls' semifinals on Wednesday night, Berks Catholic and Wyomissing set up a title game meeting.
Berks Catholic hosting Twin Valley in a two versus three showdown, the Saints and Raiders in a close knit contest all the way. Berks Catholic holding onto a five point lead heading into the fourth.
The Saints pushed their lead all the way up to eight, and they'd never give the lead away. Caroline Reedy tied for a game high 10 points in the Saints 27-25 win.
Wyomissing on the road at top seeded Governor Mifflin, looking to pull off the upset. After the first quarter things were looking good for the Spartans, holding a three point lead and hitting five three-pointers in the quarter,
Abby Doyle played a big role in the outcome for the Spartans, she finished the game with 20 points. She would hit a free throw, the lone point in the final five minutes to tie things up and send this one to overtime. Six made free throws in overtime give the Spartans a 50-48 win.
Wyomissing and Berks Catholic meeting on Friday night for the county title, the Spartans first title game since 2001. The girls' game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:00 PM.