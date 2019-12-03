Both the Berks Catholic boys' basketball team and the Governor Mifflin girls' basketball squad are usually atop their respective divisions and in the hunt for league as well as district crowns. Now this winter the programs will look to fill spots left by graduated players with newcomers as they keep their sights set on titles.
The Saints lost their entire starting lineup and several key reserves to graduation in the off-season. This year's team is youthful, but knows the tradition with a defense-first mentality.
For the Mustangs, they are the defending county champions and look to keep the title in the upcoming 2019-20 season. The team lost two starters to graduation, but know what its needs to do to be successful this year.