READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic celebrated not only their 12th straight win but also a milestone for a standout player in a 62-36 victory over Conrad Weiser on Monday at Lloyd M. Wolf Gymnasium.
Twnety points shy of 1,000 entering the contest, Jay Jay Jordan went for 17 in the first half before getting a pair of buckets in the third quarter to eclipse the milestone.
The Saints and the Jordan family celebrated with a banner and t-shirts to mark the occasion as the senior finished his night with 21 points.
Berks Catholic squares off against Muhlenberg on Friday.