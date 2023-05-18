LYONS, Pa. - Lyons Field welcoming Berks Catholic and Kutztown on Thursday night. The Saints finally breaking through in the county title game and capture its first BCIAA title, 3-1.
Top of the first the Saints quick to get to work, an errant throw on a steal allows Dani Hayward to score, 1-0.
The lone Cougar run of the game would come in the bottom of the fourth inning. Felecia Oldt singles to left bringing home the tying run. From there the Saints would regain control for good.
Rebecca Adams doubles to deep left allowing Hayward to score, the throw in gets away and Adams makes it home as well, 3-1 Saints. Hayward would get out of a jam in the bottom half of the inning to preserve the Saints lead en route to the win.