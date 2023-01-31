READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic is set to honor their Berks County champion wrestling program before the run for a District title starts. This past Friday, the Saints captured the first county title in program history.
The history while brief, only four years, makes the feat all that more impressive.
The school hosted a pep rally on Tuesday to honor the county champs, one day before they begin their run toward a District title. What's already been a celebratory year for the Saints, they want more.
Wednesday, the Saints will host Biglerville as the top seed in the District III-2A tournament.