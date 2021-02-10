Berks Catholic claims first wrestling Division title
Jonathan Bodack
-
- Updated
- Comments
MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Berks Catholic seeking its first wrestling division title in their first season competing in the Berks League. They would earn that title with a 40-28 win over Brandywine Heights.
The Saints held and early 12-0 lead in the dual, they would push that to 18-0 following a pin at 126 lbs. by Marvin Armistead. Brandywine would begin to climb back into this one though.
Noah Frack gets a fall in just 12 seconds to get the Bullets within two, 30-28 with only two bout's left. The visiting Saints would win the final two bouts to earn the win and division title.
