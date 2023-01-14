READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic crowned five individual champions and Daniel Boone three in the 2023 BCIAA tournament finals on Saturday at the Geigle Complex.
The Saints were crowned team champions for the second consecutive year. Tucker Hogan, who captured the 189-pound title for Daniel Boone, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
107 - McKaden Speece (Wilson WL) d. Christopher Smith (BC) 10-3
114 - Brayden Hartranft (BC) d. Chase Horman (Hamburg) 6-4
121 - Jimmy Garcia (Wilson WL) d. Gunnar Maciejewski (BC) 4-2
127 - Dean Houser (Daniel Boone) d. Jacob Deysher (Brandywine Heights) 5-3
133 - Marvin Armistead (BC) d. Michael Boria (Exeter) 9-6
139 - Ian Vitalo (Schuylkill Valley) d. Ashton Warchol (Exeter) 4-2
145 - Brett Marchiano (Daniel Boone) d. john Maurer (BC) 5-3 2OT
152 - Carmine Lenzi (BC) p. Caleb Hafer (Muhlenberg) 3:05
160 - Sam Moyer (GM) p. Finn Strauss (Exeter) 1:53
172 - Gabe Davis (BC) d. Blaise Eidle (Wilson WL) 4-2
189 - Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone) tf. Timothy Saylor (BC) 20-5
215 - Brody Kline (BC) md. Tucker Bellanca (Muhlenberg) 17-5
285 - Ean Winchester (Twin Valley) d. Caleb Brewer (Wyo) 5-0