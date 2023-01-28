WYOMISSING, Pa. - Berks County team wrestling title on the line Friday night in Wyomissing. Berks Catholic and Wilson West Lawn the last two programs standing.
Keeping things close early on, the Saints would assert themselves as the top team in the county with the, 41-15 win.
The Saints would jump out to an early lead over the Bulldogs, to set the tone early in the championship match. Through the first three bouts, the Saints would make their presence felt.
The Saints bringing home the team title along with the individual title, they now focus on the District III tournament.