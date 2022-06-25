ALLENTOWN - Emmaus and Berks Catholic are two of the local high school boys basketball teams advancing to Sunday action in the Bash at the Beach at Cedar Beach Park.
The Green Hornets defeated Hershey 51-43 in an elimination contest on Saturday night and will play Liberty at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
The Saints beat Pocono Mountain East 64-46 and will face Wilson on Sunday morning in another elimination game.
A rundown of Sunday's schedule is below.
Big School Winner's Bracket
Muhlenberg vs. Central Catholic 10am
Freedom vs. Central York 10am
Big School Elimination Bracket
Reading vs. Phillipsburg 9am
Liberty vs. Emmaus 9am
Wilson WL vs. Berks Catholic 9 am
Central Dauphin vs. NDGP 9 am
Small School Winners Bracket
Holy Cross vs. Warren Hills 11am
Small School Elimination Bracket
Roberto Clemente vs. Oley Valley 11am