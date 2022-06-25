ALLENTOWN - Emmaus and Berks Catholic are two of the local high school boys basketball teams advancing to Sunday action in the Bash at the Beach at Cedar Beach Park.

The Green Hornets defeated Hershey 51-43 in an elimination contest on Saturday night and will play Liberty at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The Saints beat Pocono Mountain East 64-46 and will face Wilson on Sunday morning in another elimination game.

A rundown of Sunday's schedule is below.

Big School Winner's Bracket

Muhlenberg vs. Central Catholic 10am

Freedom vs. Central York 10am

Big School Elimination Bracket

Reading vs. Phillipsburg 9am

Liberty vs. Emmaus 9am

Wilson WL vs. Berks Catholic 9 am

Central Dauphin vs. NDGP 9 am

Small School Winners Bracket

Holy Cross vs. Warren Hills 11am

Small School Elimination Bracket

Roberto Clemente vs. Oley Valley 11am