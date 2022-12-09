READING, Pa. - Exeter Tip-Off Tournament underway on Friday night, several teams in action. Berks Catholic, Exeter boys and girls all picking up wins on the night.
The Saints taking on Allentown Central Catholic in one of the tip-off games, season opener for the Saints and they go on to a 47-40 win.
Central Catholic would hold a double-digit lead late in the third quarter, Lucas Mushrush doing his part with 20 points for the Vikings in the midst of it all. Saints on the comeback trail in the fourth, and it was Jack Miller with a clutch three to put this one away.
The Vikings fall to 0-3 on the season, the Saints 1-0.
Both home teams hitting the court on Friday night, Eagle boys with a resounding, 62-42 win over Cedar Crest. Kevin Saenz and Reece Garvin helping to pace the Eagles offensively in the win.
Saenz would finish with 15 to lead all scorers, Garvin close behind with 13.
On the girls side, the Eagles rolled past Hershey, 57-25, putting on a defensive and offensive clinic.
The Eagles, Grace Reedy putting on a show offensive with a 20 point first half in the win. Second half would be much of the same for the Eagles as they soar past Hershey.