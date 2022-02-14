READING, Pa. - The Berks Catholic boys basketball team ran into a motivated foe in Antietam in the quarterfinal round Monday of the BCIAA tournament.
Decked out in "Small Schools Matter" shirts after having their seed knocked down from fourth to seventh, the Mounts gave a valiant effort but did not have enough as No. 2 Berks Catholic (19-3) came away with a 66-52 victory.
Aiden Sands was one of four Saints players in double figures - finishing with 21 points. Hector Tiburcio led all scorers with 26 points for Antietam (19-4).
Berks Catholic will advance to the semifinal round on Wednesday at Santander Arena where they will square off against No. 6 Exeter for the third time this season. The Saints prevailed in the two previous meetings.
The Eagles knocked off 2021 champion Wilson, the third seed, 55-51 on the road. Collin Payne scored a game-high 21 points for Exeter (11-11) and Anthony Caccese added a career-high 19 points. Cleveland Harding scored 14 for the Bulldogs (14-8).