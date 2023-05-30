Berks Catholic looking to claim their spot in the District III-4A title game. Unfortunately for the Saints, Lampeter-Strasburg had other ideas with a, 7-5 win.
This would be a back and forth affair early on, with the Saints striking first in the bottom of the first. Giana Mirenda with an RBI double to get things going in this semifinal.
Ensuing inning, Lampeter-Strasburg with a two-run shot to grab a brief, 2-1 lead. Bottom half of the second inning, Isabella Bellville with a solo home run to tie things up. Later in the inning, Marli Emrich with an RBI infield single to give the Saints the lead back.
That lead would hold until the fifth inning where Lampeter-Strasburg would put five runs on the board to grab the lead for good, 7-3.
Berks Catholic still has a chance to make it into the PIAA tournament with a win in the third place game.