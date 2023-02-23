District III boys basketball tournament picking back up on Thursday night. Berks Catholic and Fleetwood advancing to in the 4A bracket, Exeter with a resounding win in the 5A field.
The Saints played host to the 10-seed, Kennard Dale and faced little resistance as they took another step closer to the District title, 61-39.
Ryan Koke and JJ Jordan pacing the Saints in the win, Koke finishing with 20 points to lead all scorers and Jordan close behind adding 17. The Saints will face Octorara in the semifinals, Monday night.
At Fleetwood, the Tigers making the most of their first District playoff appearance in over 30 years, knocking off Middletown, 50-34. It's the Tigers first District win since 1990.
Leading by only seven at the break, the Tigers would roll in the second half to advance to the semifinals. Jake Karnish would lead the way with 19 points in the win.
Awaiting Fleetwood in the semifinals, Littlestown on Monday night at home.
In the 5A bracket, the Eagles continued their run toward the District title with a rout over Milton Hershey, 80-58.
The Eagles had three double-digit scorers lead the way in the win - Teddy Snyder, Kevin Saenz and Anthony Caccese. Snyder leading all of them with 19 points, making most of his shots in the second half. Saenz and Caccese close behind the points leader with 17 and 16 respectively.
Exeter will host Hershey on Monday night in the semifinals.