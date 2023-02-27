A full night of action in the District 3 boys playoffs, Fleetwood's special season continues with a 58-37 win over Littletown. Hunter Svoboda scored 15 for the Tigers and Jake Karnish added 13. Fleetwood will meet Berks Catholic for the District 3 4A title Thursday at 12:45 at the Giant Center.
The Saints advanced to the title game with a 53-47 victory over Octorara. JayJay Jordan finished with 20 points and Kingston McKoy added 15 as Berks Catholic improved to 22-4 on the season.
In Class 5A, Exeter Township moved on to their first District 3 title game since 1980 with a hard-fought 50-46 win over Hershey. Anthony Caccese and Zyion Paschall with 16 points each and the Eagles will face Manheim Central on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Top seed Reading continues its march through the Class 6A bracket with a 55-31 victory over Waynesboro. Ruben Rodriguez had 20 points as the Knights pulled away in the second half. Reading will face Cumberland Valley, a 46-35 winner over Hempfield, at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.