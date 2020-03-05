READING, Pa. - It's been three years since the Berks Catholic Lady Saints hoisted a PIAA championship trophy. They begin their quest for a fifth title this Saturday.
The Lady Saints are familiar with their opening round opponent, Archbishop Wood, and know the focus needed to get a win and advance. Regardless of the opponent, they know there are no easy games this time of year.
Berks Catholic will have to hit the road for their first round game, playing at Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.