The fourth edition of the Triple Hot Play of the Week for the 2022 football season comes to you courtesy of the backyard brawl between Berks Catholic and Wyomissing.
A pass from Saints quarterback William Hess was tipped and found its way into the hands of running back Michael Bradley who galloped the final 40 yards of the 66-yard scoring play for paydirt.
Berks Catholic may have lost a hard-fought game to one of the top teams in the region, but they are winners this week of the fan voting for Triple Hot Play of the Week.