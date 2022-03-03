READING, Pa. - The Berks Catholic girls will take the court at the Giant Center on Saturday night, with their sights set on a District III-4A title.
The trip to Hershey, a first for this current group of Saints. The last time the program competed for a District title was in 2018.
Standing in the Saints way of capturing District gold, the top-seed in the field, Delone Catholic. Twice this season already, Delone has gotten the better of the Saints. The faith and confidence, not wavering in the Saints locker room.
The players resonating with the same feeling, these are the games you want to play in, the Giant Center a stage you want to be apart of.