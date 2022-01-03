READING, Pa. - The Berks Catholic girls basketball team is off to a solid start in the tough Berks I conference as it brings a 5-2 overall record into the New Year that includes a win over perennial power Governor Mifflin on their resume.
The Saints have a balanced attack with senior Caroline Reedy and junior Caraline Herb each averaging over 12 points per game this season. Through seven contests Berks is scoring at a 46 points per game clip while holding opponents under 40 per game.
Berks Catholic knows there are more tough games on the horizon - beginning with Reading and Conrad Weiser during the first week of January.