READING, Pa. - The Berks Catholic girls basketball team will face District 12 runner-up Audenried on Saturday in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs at Bensalem High School.
The Saints finished third in District 3 after taking part in one of the most thrilling playoff games in recent seasons - a one-point District Semifinal loss to Wyomissing. The team bounced back nicely defeating Eastern York in the consolation game.
Seniors Sydney Brown and Caraline Herb have been the leaders for this team that came into the year young, but entering States with 20-wins under their belt - don't say this team is inexperienced. Sound defense will be key, and rebounding perhaps even bigger, but this group is looking for an opening round win and to see what kind of run they can go on.
"It would mean everything because we haven't done that since I've been in high school," Brown said. "So you know it would really, mean a lot and to keep moving forward as a senior and get more games."