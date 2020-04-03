READING, Pa. - Through it all Anthony Myers always wanted to be on the football field, now the late Berks Catholic Saint always will. Myers lost his battle to cancer and Berks Catholic has honored him with a special number 17 etched into the turf on the football team's home field.
Additionally, the team will retire his number at their 2020 home opener. That was originally the only plan, but the school's athletic department wanted to do more.
The new patch wasn't supposed to be installed until this summer, but the timeline worked out where it was completed one day before Anthony's 18th birthday.
Despite his battle, Myers was an uplifting figure throughout Berks County and left a lasting impression with his Anthony Myers Movement and Team 17 Strong.
Myers never wanted to be away from football and now he never has to be.