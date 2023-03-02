HERSHEY, Pa. - The District III-4A boys title game featured an all Berks showdown between Fleetwood and Berks Catholic. Thursday afternoon would belong to the Saints, 73-44.
The Saints controlling this one for much of the way, holding a 14 point lead at the half. They would continue to roll into the second en route to the programs second straight District title.
JayJay Jordan and Ryan Koch pacing the Saints offense in the win, Jordan with a team-high 22 and Koch with 20.
For Berks Catholic it's the fifth District title since becoming BC.