Inching closer toward the playoff portion of the season, top teams making statements and middle of the pack teams jostling for position. Berks Catholic earning a big home win, while Governor Mifflin gets within one game of .500.
In Reading, the Saints improved their record to 13-2 with an 80-64 win over Muhlenberg. The Muhls drop to 11-4 with the loss.
Jayjay jordan finished the game with 25 points to lead the Saints, Aidan Sands not too far behind his teammate with 18 points in the win. The Saints began to impose their will in the third quarter, leading by nearly 20 at one point.
Elsewhere in the county, Governor Mifflin controls from the opening tip to take down Conrad Weiser, 64-36.
The Mustangs locking things down defensively, allowing just 13 first half points, and only four alone in the second quarter. On the other side of the court, Delsin McNeil led the offense for the Mustangs with 13 points in the win.
The Mustangs bump up to 7-8 on the season, and the Scouts fall to 3-11.