READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic held their annual signing day ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. The Saints celebrating 18 student athletes who will be continuing their careers at the next level.
Among those, field hockey standout, Julia Bressler making it official that she'll be taking her talents to Storrs, Connecticut. Bressler excited for what's ahead in her career at UConn.
The full list of signees can be seen below.
Berks Catholic Signees
Jillian Avadanian - Eastern University, Volleyball
Kate Barbon - Elizabethtown College, Volleyball
Julia Bressler - University of Connecticut, Field Hockey
Christian Cacchione - Cabrini University, Lacrosse
GiGi Ditsky - Eastern Michigan University, Lacrosse
RJ Emrich - Alvernia University, Baseball
Dylan Gault - Marywood University, Lacrosse
McKenzie Gordos - Desales University, Basketball
Brooklyn Hmel - Eastern University, Basketball
Jackson Huddleson - Mt. Saint Mary's University, Track
Luke Hughes - Susquehanna University, Football
Delaney Jack - Neumann University, Volleyball
Anthony Marmalejos - Misericordia University, Football
Alex McGerry - Undecided, Track
Kierra Pickard - Fairfield University, Cross Country
Harrison Robitzer - Lock Haven University, Cross Country
Aiden Sands - Undecided, Basketball
Ryan Schievert - Eastern University, Lacrosse