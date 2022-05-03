Berks Catholic signing day 2022

READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic held their annual signing day ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. The Saints celebrating 18 student athletes who will be continuing their careers at the next level. 

Among those, field hockey standout, Julia Bressler making it official that she'll be taking her talents to Storrs, Connecticut. Bressler excited for what's ahead in her career at UConn. 

The full list of signees can be seen below.

Berks Catholic Signees

Jillian Avadanian - Eastern University, Volleyball

Kate Barbon - Elizabethtown College, Volleyball

Julia Bressler - University of Connecticut, Field Hockey

Christian Cacchione - Cabrini University, Lacrosse

GiGi Ditsky - Eastern Michigan University, Lacrosse

RJ Emrich - Alvernia University, Baseball

Dylan Gault - Marywood University, Lacrosse

McKenzie Gordos - Desales University, Basketball

Brooklyn Hmel - Eastern University, Basketball

Jackson Huddleson - Mt. Saint Mary's University, Track

Luke Hughes - Susquehanna University, Football

Delaney Jack - Neumann University, Volleyball

Anthony Marmalejos - Misericordia University, Football

Alex McGerry - Undecided, Track

Kierra Pickard - Fairfield University, Cross Country

Harrison Robitzer - Lock Haven University, Cross Country

Aiden Sands - Undecided, Basketball

Ryan Schievert - Eastern University, Lacrosse