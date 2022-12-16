READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic opening league play on the girls side against Wilson West Lawn at home. The Saints holding off the Bulldogs, 43-34.
The Saints keeping the Bulldogs at bay for much of the night, keeping them within arms reach. The Bulldogs Elyse Robinson with 18, a game-high to help keep her team in it all night.
The Saints down the stretch able to overcome Robinson's night. Molly McFadden for the Saints finishing with 13 to help lead to the win.
Berks Catholic gets back to .500 with their first league win, 2-2, while Wilson falls to 2-4 overall.