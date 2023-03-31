READING, Pa. - Cross-divisional showdown on the softball field, Berks Catholic hit the road to take on Wilson West Lawn. The Saints would hang on for the, 8-7 win to remain unbeaten.
Top of the first, the Saints would drive in two runs to grab the early lead, 2-0. Two innings later, Rebecca Adams would hit a RBI single to put the Saints up, 4-1. Few batters later, Kayley Walls plates two runners to push the lead to, 6-1.
The Saints would be outscored, 5-2 from that point, hanging on for the win.
Berks Catholic remains unbeaten, 2-0 and Wilson WL sits at .500, 2-2.