READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic held there signing day ceremonies on Thursday afternoon to honor their senior student athletes who are taking their talents to the next level.
The Saints have 25 senior student athletes committing to playing at the collegiate level. The full list of signees can be seen below.
Berks Catholic Signees
Abby Atkins, Softball - Catholic University
Zach Bollinger, Baseball - Shenandoah University
Tommy Deren, Swimming - Stevenson University
Will DeYoung, Football - Case Western Reserve University
AJ Dominguez, Lacrosse - Arcadia University
Michael Firoavante, Golf - Cabrini University
Kailey Fuchs, Equestrian - Florida Southern College
Peyton Goodrich, Lacrosse - Juniata College
Sydney Grim, Field Hockey - UMass Lowell
Connor Gundersen, Lacrosse - Misericordia University
Zariya Holt, Soccer - Alabama State University
Gabby Kutas, Soccer - The College of William and Mary
Ryan Madrak, Football - Lebanon Valley College
Mark McFadden, Football - Susquehanna University
Cade McLaughlin, Cross Country and Track - Lock Haven University
Fay Moser, Swimming - Loyola University
Colby Newton, Football - Muhlenberg College
Sarah Painton, Basketball and Soccer - Penn State Berks
Kenzie Partsch, Lacrosse - Presbyterian College
Paige Reali, Soccer - West Chester University
Sam Robertson, Tennis - West Chester University
Rebeccah Schnatz, Tennis - Southeastern University
Michael Schutez, Tennis - Lebanon Valley College
Justin Small, Football - James Madison University
Ryan Wethey, Football - Lebanon Valley College