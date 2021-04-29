Berks Catholic holds signing day ceremony

READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic held there signing day ceremonies on Thursday afternoon to honor their senior student athletes who are taking their talents to the next level. 

The Saints have 25 senior student athletes committing to playing at the collegiate level. The full list of signees can be seen below.

Berks Catholic Signees

Abby Atkins, Softball - Catholic University

Zach Bollinger, Baseball - Shenandoah University

Tommy Deren, Swimming - Stevenson University

Will DeYoung, Football - Case Western Reserve University

AJ Dominguez, Lacrosse - Arcadia University

Michael Firoavante, Golf - Cabrini University

Kailey Fuchs, Equestrian - Florida Southern College

Peyton Goodrich, Lacrosse - Juniata College

Sydney Grim, Field Hockey - UMass Lowell

Connor Gundersen, Lacrosse -  Misericordia University

Zariya Holt,  Soccer - Alabama State University

Gabby Kutas, Soccer - The College of William and Mary

Ryan Madrak, Football - Lebanon Valley College

Mark McFadden, Football - Susquehanna University

Cade McLaughlin, Cross Country and Track - Lock Haven University

Fay Moser, Swimming - Loyola University

Colby Newton, Football - Muhlenberg College

Sarah Painton, Basketball and Soccer - Penn State Berks

Kenzie Partsch, Lacrosse - Presbyterian College

Paige Reali, Soccer - West Chester University

Sam Robertson, Tennis - West Chester University

Rebeccah Schnatz, Tennis - Southeastern University

Michael Schutez, Tennis - Lebanon Valley College

Justin Small, Football - James Madison University

Ryan Wethey, Football - Lebanon Valley College