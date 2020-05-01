READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic held a virtual signing day on Friday to honor the seniors who committed to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level. In total, 18 Saints were honored during the video-conferenced event.
Several of the student-athletes never got to experience their senior season as the entire spring sports season was canceled by the PIAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a complete list of those honored during Friday's event:
Colin Balash, Volleyball - Marymount University
Olivia Berry, Volleyball - Cedar Crest College
CJ Carwll, Football - Alvernia University
Ally Fontana, Soccer - Scranton University
Jase Fowler, Lacrosse - Newmann University
Jackson Gofus, Football - Averett University
Brianna Gonzalez, Track and Field - Misericordia University
Emily Heck, Lacrosse and Field Hockey - Washington and Jefferson College
Kylee Iswalt, Swimming - Elizabethtown College
Kaitlyn Lamanna, Lacrosse - Newberry College
Brendan Long, Baseball - Lehigh Carbon CC
Ariana Mirenda, Softball - Wesley College
Bella Pichardo, Soccer and Softball - Albright College
Aybria Purnell, Volleyball - Gwynedd Mercy University
Brianna Sauselen, Swimming - Franciscan University
Hope Schrieber, Basketball - Franklin and Marshall College
Ben Villareal, Water Polo - Mercyhurst University
Owen Wolfe, Football - King’s College