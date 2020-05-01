READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic held a virtual signing day on Friday to honor the seniors who committed to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level. In total, 18 Saints were honored during the video-conferenced event.

Several of the student-athletes never got to experience their senior season as the entire spring sports season was canceled by the PIAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a complete list of those honored during Friday's event:

Colin Balash, Volleyball - Marymount University

Olivia Berry, Volleyball - Cedar Crest College

CJ Carwll, Football - Alvernia University

Ally Fontana, Soccer - Scranton University

Jase Fowler, Lacrosse - Newmann University

Jackson Gofus, Football - Averett University

Brianna Gonzalez, Track and Field - Misericordia University

Emily Heck, Lacrosse and Field Hockey - Washington and Jefferson College

Kylee Iswalt, Swimming - Elizabethtown College

Kaitlyn Lamanna, Lacrosse - Newberry College

Brendan Long, Baseball - Lehigh Carbon CC

Ariana Mirenda, Softball - Wesley College

Bella Pichardo, Soccer and Softball - Albright College

Aybria Purnell, Volleyball - Gwynedd Mercy University

Brianna Sauselen, Swimming - Franciscan University

Hope Schrieber, Basketball - Franklin and Marshall College

Ben Villareal, Water Polo - Mercyhurst University

Owen Wolfe, Football - King’s College