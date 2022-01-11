READING, Pa. - The Berks boys basketball race looks like it'll come down to two schools not that far apart. While the reigning 6A champs are in the lead, the Berks Catholic Saints are a formidable number two.
Both teams have suffered one loss on the season, the Saints lone loss, coming at the hands of the Red Knights.
The Saints have already surpassed their win total from a season ago, and this same group has shown the signs of growth throughout the new season. Plenty of contributors have led to their success.
JayJay Jordan is averaging over 16 points per game, and when he's not scoring, he has a bevy of shooters to distribute the ball to. Aside from Jordan, the Saints have one of the best three-point shooters in the county, Ryan Koch.
Koch is top 10 in three pointers made in the county, while averaging 13 points.
The Saints are back where they want to be, in title contention. They'll look to continue building on their strong start to the season.